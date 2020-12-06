New
$15 $35
$3 shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- add two to your cart to bag free shipping.
- LED light
- removable flint
- seat belt cutter
- window punch
- liner lock
Amazon · 5 days ago
Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Statgear StatGear Pocket Samurai Folding Knife
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Red pictured)
Features
- 440C stainless steel Tanto blade
- stainless steel removable pocket clip
- made from high quality aircraft aluminum
- Model: STAT106
Amazon · 1 day ago
QuntionSt 12-in-1 Hammer Multitool
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Take 40% off with coupon code "PBBDNEDF". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HouseKing via Amazon.
Features
- includes hammer, nail puller, pliers, wire cutters, knife, saw, serrated knife, file, flathead screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, and bottle opener
- safety lock
Amazon · 2 wks ago
12 Survivors BKE Folding Knife
$15 $24
free shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TXFactoryOutlet via eBay
Features
- integrated finger hole
- pocket clip
- Model: TS71008TI
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Thermal Merino Wool Crew Socks 2-Pack
$8 $20
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Ships in random colors.
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Polar Fleece Men's Gloves 3-Pack
$6 $18
free shipping
If that's not enough, you can also get 6 pairs for $10. Buy Now at 13 Deals
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Exercise Mobility Kit
$19 $60
free shipping
It's $41 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- Includes a high density foam roller, spiky ball, muscle roller stick, and carrying / storage bag
