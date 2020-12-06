New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 4 mins ago
The Ultimate Survivor Pocket Knife w/ Fire Starter
$15 $35
$3 shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • add two to your cart to bag free shipping.
Features
  • LED light
  • removable flint
  • seat belt cutter
  • window punch
  • liner lock
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 4 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools 13 Deals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register