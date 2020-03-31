Personalize your DealNews Experience
Access to several meditations including Sleep Support, Releasing Shock, From Fear and Worry to Peace, and more. Shop Now
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at iTunes
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Shop Now at Apple
That's a buck off and the first time this party game has been free in several years. Shop Now at iTunes
That's a savings of $5 and a bit of your sanity for this app providing access to workouts you can do at home. Shop Now at Apple
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
