The Talos Principle: Gold Edition for PC
$5 $55

That's 90% off, and $50 less than you'd pay on Steam. Buy Now at GOG

  • PC Gamer gave the base game 84%, calling it "an adept and satisfying puzzle game with a narrative that requires a bit of player investment to yield its biggest rewards."
  • includes the Road to Gehenna, Prototype, and Serious DLC packs, as well as the soundtrack
