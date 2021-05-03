The Swim Shop: Swim for Him at Nordstrom Rack: from $18

Shop this selection of men's swim wear (mostly board shorts and trunks, but a few shirts are also on sale), at discounts of up to 71% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 bag free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available, but locations are limited.
- Pictured are the O'Neill Hyperfreak Men's Printed Boardshorts for $34.97 (low by $25).
-
Expires 5/12/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on accessories from $5, goggles from $8, booties from $15, adults swimwear from $17, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Speedo Men's Square Leg Splice Swimsuit for $25.12 ($23 off)
Save on more than 200 men's and women's swimming and surfing items. Shop Now at REI
- TYR Men's Bulldog Solid Board Shorts available in Blue (pictured) or Green for $20 ($20 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
It's $21 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- Available in Bleach; size
M orL only.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
It's a great price for a swimsuit. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
The banner says up to 70% off, but there's actually discounts as high as 95% in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register