Download and play dozens of demos from Indie Megabooth, The Mix, Day of the Devs, and Wings. Shop Now at Steam
It's only a low by a buck right now, but some stores are still charging $12 for this popular indie roguelike-like. Shop Now
That's a savings of $10, though the ability to play as a crazy goat in a 'goatstume' with your friends seems pretty priceless. Shop Now at Steam
Beat the boredom with deals on games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry 5, Skyrim, Civilization VI, and more. Shop Now at Fanatical
Through June, the classroom-friendly edition of the enormously popular game is available for free to help bridge the gap while schools are closed. Shop Now
Try to OutRun your boredom with this classically-styled arcade racer, which is fully playable for the next week at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
Strong discounts on a range of time sinks, including Borderlands 3, Civilization VI, Bioshock, and XCOM 2. Shop Now at Steam
It's only for a week, but you can guide your favorite team to glory (or send them sinking to the bottom of the table, up to you) free of charge. Shop Now at Steam
