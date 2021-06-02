The Sneaker Shop Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 60% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 46 mins ago
The Sneaker Shop Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on nearly 600 women's styles, from brands including adidas, PUMA, New Balance, and UGG. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
  • Pictured are the PUMA Women's LQDCELL Shatter XT Sneakers for $44.98 ($55 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack
Women's Athletic Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register