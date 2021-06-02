The Sneaker Shop Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 60% off

Save on nearly 600 women's styles, from brands including adidas, PUMA, New Balance, and UGG. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the PUMA Women's LQDCELL Shatter XT Sneakers for $44.98 ($55 off).
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Take an extra 20% off already discounted shoes, apparel, and bags with coupon code "MEMDAY21". Shop Now at ASICS
- Eligibe items (and colors) are marked.
Coupon code "SPRYSMS15" takes an extra 15% off select styles already marked 60% off. Shop Now at Sperry
- Sales are final.
- Pictured is the Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Distressed Sneaker for $20.38 after coupon ($40 off).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop and save up to 90% on a selection of men's apparel including pants, shirts, hoodies, underwear, and more, from a range of brands. Plus, some items receive an extra 25% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Prices are as marked.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register