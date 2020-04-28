Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 59 mins ago
The Singing Machine Tabeoke Portable Bluetooth Karaoke
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $35

This will keep the kids occupied for hours and it might even spark a talent. It's a low by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose the $19.99 Walmart price in White under "Other Sellers".
  • Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • compatible with a variety of Karaoke apps
  • one wired microphone (two microphone jacks if you want to buy another microphone for duets)
  • echo control
  • Model: ISM398BT
