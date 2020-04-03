Open Offer in New Tab
"The Shows Must Go On" Streamed West End Musicals
Free every Friday

Andrew Lloyd Webber is basically coming to your living room. We can only hope that Cats won't be shown. Shop Now

Tips
  • Streamed via ‘The Shows Must Go On’, a new YouTube channel by Universal
  • Each show will be available for 48 hours
  • all full-length musicals
  • begin at 7pm GMT on Fridays
Features
  • The first performance will be Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
  • backstage access and full performances
  • Will "Any Dream Do"? This one sure will!
Details
Comments
