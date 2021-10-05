sponsored
New
Lumens · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save up to 50% on 90+ design brands during The Design Event. Even better, use code "GIFT" for a free gift. Free shipping and low price guarantee apply. Sale ends November 2. Shop Now at Lumens
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wihtu 2-Light Ceiling Light Fixture
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40FTGW8X" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Red Brown or Green Wood Grain.
- Sold by Jesda-US via Amazon.
Features
- semi flush mount
- E26 base
- wooden frame
- 11.8" diameter x 11"
Daily Steals · 20 hrs ago
Switchmate SimplySmartHome Smart Light Switch 2.0
$8.99 $13
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
moobibear.com · 1 mo ago
Spiral LED Stainless Steel Table Lamp
$38 $70
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Saalty 4" Slim LED Recessed Light w/ Junction Box 12-Pack
$34 $98
free shipping
To save $64, apply coupon code "65H5DXWV". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Franklin Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 5,000k daylight
- ETL certified
- dimmable
- rated IC for insulated ceilings
- 650-lumens
- 50W equivalent
Lumens · 3 wks ago
Lumens Fall Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on ceiling fans, chairs, chandeliers, light pendants, sconces, and more. Shop Now at Lumens
Tips
- Most orders receive free shipping.
Sign In or Register