Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle w/ Scrum, Agile & PMP
$35 $50
digital access

That's a $15 savings for lifetime access on over 25 hours of lectures over 10 courses. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DN30" to get this deal.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN30"
  • Expires 4/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register