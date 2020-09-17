The Princeton Review · 11 hrs ago
The Princeton Review CFA Ultimate Prep Course
$799 $999

Apply coupon code "200CFA" to get this discount. This course is tailored to contain the essential information needed to pass the CFA exam. Instructors are CFA charterholders, univeristy professors, and experienced financial professionals. Buy Now at The Princeton Review

Features
  • 24 hours LiveOnline instruction
  • 2020 and 2021 exam curricula
  • 1500+ practice questions, 900 slides, 50+ hours video lectures, and more
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "200CFA"
  • Expires 9/17/2020
    Published 11 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Software The Princeton Review
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register