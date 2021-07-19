"The Power of Virtual Distance" eBook: Free

You'd pay $24 for this ebook elsewhere. Shop Now at TradePub
- Requires connecting with email or LinkedIn account.
- 2nd Edition
- by Karen Sobel Lojeski & Richard R. Reilly
-
Expires 7/28/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $4 off the digital list price and $13 off what you would pay for a paperback copy. Shop Now at Amazon
- by Emma Dennis
- 130+ step-by-step recipes
Need something space-related to tide you over until today's SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-28 satellite launch? How about a variety of books, podcasts, and audio clips from NASA - all for free? Maybe deep dive into NASA Hubble Space Telescope team's latest book (released just a week ago), or check out Perseverance Rover's clips of the first ever sound recorded on Mars, or relive history with JFK's speeches about venturing to the Moon. With so much to choose from, you're bound to find something to rock your world. Shop Now
- Click the categories in the left side menu to discover the podcasts and audio clips.
- 66 eBooks available in PDF, ePub, or Mobi format
- Mars audio from the Perseverance Rover and InSight Lander
- NASA sounds from historic spaceflights and current missions, including Discovery, the Apollo missions, and more
- 17 podcasts
- Third Rock: America's Space Station radio station stream
Save $4 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 117 pages
Save $18 off the list price. Shop Now at TradePub
- by Doug Lowe
- build a wired or wireless network
- secure and optimize your network
Sign In or Register