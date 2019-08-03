New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom Red 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom Red 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • dishwasher- and microwave-safe
  • 4 dinner plates
  • 4 salad plates
  • 4 bowls
  • Model: 124829.12R
