The Pioneer Woman Ticking Stripe Full/Queen Comforter
$15 $75
Walmart offers The Pioneer WomanTicking Stripe Full/Queen Comforter in Red for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now

  • It's available in king size for $5 more
  • 100 percent cotton
  • reverses to floral design
  • Model: 2W8273CQRD
