Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Country Girl Stripe Quilt for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in king for $5 more
- 100 percent cotton
- Model: 2W8294QQMU
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Ticking Stripe Queen Comforter in Red for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in King for $5 more
Walmart offers the Mainstays 15-lb. Weighted Throw Blanket w/Removable Cover in Ivory or Gray for $26.24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 15-lb. weighted blanket. Buy Now
- measures 48" x 72"
- machine-washable cover
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Today only, Woot offers the Rayon from Bamboo Luxury Deep Pocket Sheet Set in several colors/sizes from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $49. Shop Now
- inc. fitted and flat sheets and pillowcase(s)
- Twin for $15.99 (low by $49)
- Twin XL for $15.99 ($36 off)
- Full for $16.99 (low by $49)
- Queen for $18.99 (low by $86)
- King for $19.99 (low by $66)
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
