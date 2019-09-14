New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-Piece Pantry Essential Set
$45 $89
Features
  • 3-piece silicone tool set
  • utensil crock
  • napkin box
  • covered butter dish
  • 4-cup liquid measuring cup
  • 4-piece measuring bowl set
  • salt & pepper shaker set
  • sugar bowl
  • spoon rest
  • 4-piece measuring spoon set
  • 3-piece ramekin set
  • Model: 118582.25R
