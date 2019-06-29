New
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
