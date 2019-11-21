Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 43 mins ago
The Original Duck Boot Women's Patty Loafers
$25 $69
free shipping w/ $25

That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
Features
  • available in Tan/Navy or Tan/Brown in sizes from 6 to 9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shoes Macy's
Women's Loafers Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register