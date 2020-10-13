New
Vudu · 1 hr ago
$10 $580
At less than 5 cents per episode, it's easily the best deal we've seen for this show. (The DVD bundle cost $41 to $50 on average.) Buy Now at Vudu
- Choose HDX from drop-down menu.
- While Michael Scott said "I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious", you've no reason to be superstitious or suspicious about finding a great deal.
- 9 seasons
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Video Channel Subscriptions
$2 for first two months
It's 99 cents per month for up to two months. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Vast numbers of high quality TV shows, videos, and movies.
Amazon · 5 mos ago
Food Network Kitchen 1-Year Subscription
free
via Fire TV or Fire tablet
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
Features
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prime Video Rentals and Purchases
up to 50% off
Rent the movies you've been wanting to see, or buy your favorites and save. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- “You know I believe true balance lies somewhere between rage and serenity.” - Charles Xavier
- Find your balance while you marathon most of the X-Men movies this weekend, we will be.
Features
- titles include Midway, La La Land, X-Men, Tommy Boy, Emma, and more
Amazon · 1 day ago
Showtime 2-Month Subscription
99 cents/mo. w/ Prime
That's a savings of $21. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- After the two month period, it will cost $10.99 per month.
- This deal is for Prime members only.
Features
- Shows available include Billions, Homeland, Shameless, and more.
Vudu · 1 wk ago
Vudu Scary Anniversaries HDX Movie Sale
2 for $14.99
There are over 50 to choose from, including titles like Hallowe'en, Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, American Psycho, and more. Buy Now at Vudu
Features
- choose SD or HDX
