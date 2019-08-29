Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the The North Face Women's Cyclone Windbreaker Jacket in several colors (Urban Navy) for $42. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Men's Glacier Alpine Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Grey/Green/Asphalt pictured) for $48.93. Pad your order over $50 to bag free shipping. (Shipping adds $5.99 otherwise; in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most sellers charge $70. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $28 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers the YXP Men's Sherpa Lined Military Parka with Removable Hood in several colors (8935khaki pictured) for $62.98. Clip the 5% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "J38XXX9K" to cut that to $37.79. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now
