adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Squad ID Track Jacket in Navy or Green for $24.99. Better yet, add two to your cart to drop the price to $37.48. With free shipping, that's the the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $10. (For further comparison, we saw one for $26 in January.)Update: The price has fallen to $34.48 after in-cart discount. Buy Now