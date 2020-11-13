That's half off the list price and a good price for a The North Face backpack. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Slate Grey (pictured) or Urban Navy.
- 34-liter capacity
- 15" padded laptop sleeve
- 100% waxed canvas body material
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
Save on backpacks and cube sets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $23.10 (low by $12).
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Taupe Green Matte.
Save on hundreds of items, including fleece, insulated and down items, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at The North Face
- All orders get free shipping.
Score strong savings on men's, women's, and kids' past season styles. Shop Now at The North Face
- Prices are as marked.
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (New Taupe Green Matte pictured).
That's a low by $65. Buy Now at The North Face
- available in Chocolate Brown/Cargo Khaki
That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- In Phantom Grey Heather Print/Ketchup Red in sizes 8 to 10 only.
That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured) in sizes XL and 2XL.
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- In Montague Blue Denim Twill
