The North Face · 41 mins ago
The North Face Premium Rucksack Backpack
$60 $120
free shipping

That's half off the list price and a good price for a The North Face backpack. Buy Now at The North Face

  • Available in Slate Grey (pictured) or Urban Navy.
  • 34-liter capacity
  • 15" padded laptop sleeve
  • 100% waxed canvas body material
