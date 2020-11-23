New
The North Face
The North Face Phantom 50 Antarctica Backpack
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • removable PE frame sheet
  • tool keepers with covered tips
  • reflective webbing
  • removable hipbelt
  • hipbelt pocket and tool loop
  • hydration sleeve
  Expires 11/30/2020
