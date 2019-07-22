Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Liberty London Edgar's Garden Backpack for $20. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" cuts that to $15. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 12.5" x 6.5" x 18"
- adjustable shoulder straps
- large exterior pocket
- 2 exterior pockets
- laptop pocket
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- external side and top pockets
- padded compartment
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in
Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "OD62AM8E" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- 100% cotton canvas
- earphone hole
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 30% to 60% off a selection of bedding, luggage, kitchen items, and more via coupon code "3DAY" during its 3-Day Home Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Flat Front Adventure Shorts in Asphalt Grey or Four Leaf Clover for $27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 40
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $28 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
