Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kids' backpack sets (39 styles) for $19.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy''s takes up to 79% off a selection of men's swimwear for a final price of $11.99 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the largest discount we've seen for men's swimwear this year, with the added bonus of free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Flat Front Adventure Shorts in Asphalt Grey or Four Leaf Clover for $27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $28 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
