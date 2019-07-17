Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey or Fiery Red for $54 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $7 under last week's mention, $28 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to XXL
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to XXL
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
Macy's offers the The North Face Women's Aphrodite Wicking Capri Pants in Storm Blue for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L and XXL only
