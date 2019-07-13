Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
- sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Venture Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Red/Asphalt pictured) for $59.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from M to XXL
- Stock is limited in select styles
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
- select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the American Rag Men's Baumwolle Bomber Jacket in Worn Red for $30. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $20. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last month's mention, $40 off list, and the best price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- sizes S to XXL
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
- interior oganizers
- padded shoulder straps
- stretchy stash and water bottle pockets
- fleece lined laptop, tablet, and sunglass pockets
- sizes L and XL only
- sizes L and XXL only
