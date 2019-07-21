Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $28 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S to XXL.
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Today only, Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $95 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we briefly saw it shipped for $2 less last week.) Buy Now
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
Macy's offers the The North Face Women's Aphrodite Wicking Capri Pants in Storm Blue for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L and XXL only
