Macy's · 1 hr ago
The North Face Men's Arroyo Regular-Fit XL Plaid Flannel Shirt
$19 $75
curbside pickup

It's $9 under last week's mention, $56 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in Asphalt Grey Speed Wagon Plaid in size XL only.
  • Opt for free curbside pickup or spend over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
