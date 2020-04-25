Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
The North Face Men's Arroyo Regular-Fit Plaid Flannel Shirt
$28 $75
free shipping

It's $47 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • It's available in Night Green Speed Wagon Plaid (pictured) or Mid Grey Speed Wagon Plaid.
