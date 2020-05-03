Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Nordstrom
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's the lowest price we've seen on this jacket. (It's the best shipped deal today by $7.) Buy Now at Olympia Sports
That's $20 under our January mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on big brands like The North Face, Columbia, Nike, Patagonia, and adidas. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Stock up for next winter now and get steeply discounted men's outerwear, with prices starting as low as $17. Shop Now at Dillard's
Keep the kids' warm next winter with savings on over 50 styles for boys and girls. Shop Now at Macy's
At half price, that's a pretty good deal for this brand. (The next best price is around $150.) Buy Now at Patagonia
Save extra on thousands of already marked down items for total discounts of up to 70%. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's $2 under our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $11 today. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Save on thousands of selected regular-price items for women, men and kids. Shop Now at Nordstrom
It's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Save on a range of men's, women's, and kids' jackets. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's $91 less than The North Face's direct price. Buy Now at REI
Planning on getting outdoors this summer? Bag a $40 savings on these boots from a top brand. Buy Now at Macy's
It's $9 under last week's mention, $56 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
