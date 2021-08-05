The North Face Bozer Neck Pouch for $15
Macy's · 57 mins ago
The North Face Bozer Neck Pouch
$15 $25
free shipping w/ $25

That's the best price we could find for any color by $10. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Kelp Tan Forest Floor Print.
  • Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • secure-zip pocket holds a cell phone or passport
  • adjustable neck cord
