That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Taupe Green Matte.
Save on hundreds of items, the majority of which are at least 40% off. Shop Now at The North Face
- All orders get free shipping.
That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- In Phantom Grey Heather Print/Ketchup Red in sizes 8 to 10 only.
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at The North Face
- In British Khaki
That's 50% off the list price. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in TNF Black/Classic Blue.
That's a low by $65. Buy Now at The North Face
- available in Chocolate Brown/Cargo Khaki
Most stores charge $56 and up, while others may only have this price in certain color/size options. Buy Now at The North Face
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That's $11 under our March mention and the best we've seen. (They're a current low by $12.) Buy Now at The North Face
- In several colors (TNF Black / High Rise Grey pictured).
Sign In or Register