Macy's offers The North Face Borealis 15" Laptop Backpack in TNF Black for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $38 under our August mention (although that included a $15 Fandango gift card) and the lowest price we could find by $47. It features a padded fleece-lined sleeve for laptops up to 15", fleece-lined media pocket and tablet sleeve, and FlexVent suspension system with padded mesh back panel.