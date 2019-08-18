Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 30-Count 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and about $6 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Dream-faster via Amazon offers its Anself 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure / Pedicure Set for $5.99. Coupon code "FXTPKFUG" drops the price to $4.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with out mention from June, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Set for $4.49 with free shipping. That's $11 off and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HaWaTour Global via Amazon offers its Hawatour Silicone Shampoo Brush in Black for $5. Coupon code "SK5R5SFS" cuts the price to $2. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from April, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shinco via Amazon offers the Shinco 4-Piece Earwax Removal Tool Kit with LED Light for $13.99. Coupon code "AZAGODUQ" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the L'Oreal Paris Skin Care Age Perfect Night Cream 2.5-oz. for $5.81 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nivea Men 5-Piece Dapper Duffel Gift Set for $25. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $12.50. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra $4.50 off select Always Feminine Pad Multi-Packs via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, save an extra 5% by checking out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members get free shipping Shop Now
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
