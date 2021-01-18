New
$15 $60
$2 shipping
That's less than $2 per pack and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Order 3 or more 12-packs and shipping is free.
Features
- six 30-count packs of of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six 30-count packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
Details
Comments
Expires in 19 hr
Published 58 min ago
1 wk ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion 16.9-oz Bottle
$4 via Sub. & Save $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $4.13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Clip the on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to bag this price.
Features
- recommended for body, face, and hands
- Model: Niv-6212
Amazon · 5 days ago
Personal Care Items at Amazon
Buy 3, get $5 off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on face wash, shaving gel, mouthwash, toothpaste, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Colgate Optic White Whitening Toothpaste 3-Pack for $21.07 (low by $4).
Amazon · 5 days ago
Gillette SkinGuard Razor w/ Two Refills
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- designed for sensitive skin
