That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
YiFi-Tek via Amazon offers the YiFi-Tek Blackhead Remover for $39.99. Coupon code "KNYHS8ZR" drops that to $12. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Srocker via Amazon offers the Coofo Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush for $19.99. Coupon code "LZCE86XI" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AXE Men's Body Wash 16-oz. Bottle 4-Pack in Phoenix for $10.64 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. (For further comparison, it was pennies less last October.)
Amazon offers the O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet 3.2-oz. Foot Cream for $7.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Dr. Scholl's Blister Defense Stick 4-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 8-in-1 Multi-Screwdriver for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Donald Durhams 1-Pound Rockhard Water Putty for $1.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
