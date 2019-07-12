New
That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
$18 $60
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
Details
Comments
Published 25 min ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Goodwipes Men's Below the Belt Flushable Wet Wipes 60-Pack
3 for $9 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers three Goodwipes Men's Below the Belt Flushable Wet Wipes 60-Packs for $12.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $9.09. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 180 total wipes
- 100% flushable and biodegradable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Solimo Men's MotionSphere 3-Blade Razor with 20 Cartridges
$11 w/ Prime $20
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Solimo Men's MotionSphere 3-Blade Razor with 20 Cartridges for $11.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save, and avail of the 20% in-cart discount for a final price of $11.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial · 3 wks ago
Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$55 $199
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400W motor
- 2 speed settings
- 3 heat settings
- cool shot button
- diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Health & Personal Care Items at Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals
free shipping w/ Prime
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members discounts on a selection of health and personal care items. Free Prime shipping applies. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, compression socks, bath tissue, fitness trackers, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
AXE Body Spray 15-Pack
$34 $40
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-oz. cans
- assorted fragrances
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Speed Stick Deodorant 3-oz. 4-Pack
$6 $6.47
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Speed Stick Deodorant 3-oz. 4-Pack for $6.47. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $6.15. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 24-hour protection
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AXE Men's Body Wash 16-oz. Bottle 4-Pack
$11
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the AXE Men's Body Wash 16-oz. Bottle 4-Pack in Phoenix for $10.64 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. (For further comparison, it was pennies less last October.)
Update: The price is now $11.20. Opt for Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.64. Buy Now
Update: The price is now $11.20. Opt for Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.64. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 14 hrs ago
Trio Cup Holder Expander
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
