Newegg offers The Niwa One Standard Indoor Smart Garden for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Target offers the Grand Basket 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set in Navy for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit for $51.16 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same. Home Depot charges about a buck more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Target takes up to 30% off select sale and clearance patio items. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Tenda Nova MW6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCTCVA34" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping. that's $20 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $49.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Tayama Turbo Oven with Extender Ring for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jia Meng via Amazon offers the Uscess Wireless Earphones for $42.66. Coupon code "PSIW792C" drops that to $10.66. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
