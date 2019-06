That's the best price we could find by $5

Amazon offers the Nature's Miracle Carpet Shampoo 64-oz. Bottle in Original for $6.99. Order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to. ( PetSmart offers it for the same price if you choose in-store pickup.) Withfor Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5. It's designed to be used with any water-based carpet cleaning machine or steam cleaner.Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save after your order arrives to avoid being billed for subsequent shipments.