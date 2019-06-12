New
That Daily Deal · 29 mins ago
3 for $15 $48
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers three bags of The Missing Link Once Daily Superfood Dental Chews for $14.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
- Buy 3 or more 3-packs and the price drops to $11.97 per 3-pack
- available for L/XL (1.1-lb bags) or S/M dogs (8.9-oz. bags)
- 14 chews per bag
Target · 1 wk ago
Target May Pet Box for Dogs
$7 $10
free shipping
Target offers its Target May Pet Box for Dogs for
$5 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $7. Buy Now
Features
- Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice
- Stewart's Freeze Dried Dog Treats Beef Liver
- Greenies Dental Treats
- Old Mother Hubbard Natural Crunchy Dog Treats
- Ultra Chewy Peanut Butter Flavored Double Treat Bone
- Beffeaters Kabob
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag
$5 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag in Beef or Chicken for $10.99. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- trial size
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Halti Front Control Dog Harness
$7 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
Amazon offers this Halti Front Control Adjustable Dog Harness for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 and a cheap price for such a harness. Buy Now
Features
- available in Small or Medium
Target · 1 wk ago
Target May Pet Box for Cats
$7 $10
free shipping
Target offers its Target May Pet Box for Cats for
$5 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $7. Buy Now
Features
- Sheba Perfect Portions Cuts in Gravy Roasted Chicken Entree
- Sheba Meaty Tender Sticks With Chicken
- Temptations Treats for Cats
- Friskies Party Mix
- Blue Buffalo For Cats Dry Food Chicken and Brown Rice
- Blue Buffalo Kitty Cravings Crunchy Cat Treats with Chicken
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
4 mos ago
Arm & Hammer Cat Litter Products
free after rebate
Save up to $19 on a variety of cat litter
Arm & Hammer offers a selection of its Arm & Hammer cat litter for free via the mail-in rebates listed below. The deals, each ending November 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted:
- Free Arm & Hammer Feline Pine Cat Litter (up to $18.99) purchased at Petco retail stores only (ends 3/31)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 19-lb. Cat Litter (pictured, up to $15.99)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 14-lb. Cat Litter (up to $10.99)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Babyltrl Adjustable No-Pull Big Dog Harness
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Shunbro via Amazon offers the Babyltrl Adjustable No-Pull Big Dog Harness for $16.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "UVN9FYEM" to drop that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
- padded handle
- triangular anti-tear design
- collar included
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Nature's Miracle Carpet Shampoo 64-oz. Bottle
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Nature's Miracle Carpet Shampoo 64-oz. Bottle in Original for $6.99. Order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.64. (PetSmart offers it for the same price if you choose in-store pickup.) With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5. It's designed to be used with any water-based carpet cleaning machine or steam cleaner.
Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save after your order arrives to avoid being billed for subsequent shipments.
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$10 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 2 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
