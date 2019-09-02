Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy offers The Matrix Trilogy 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $33 under the lowest price we could find for a non-steelbook edition. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Sony movies on Blu-ray and DVD. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Monty Python and the Holy Grail 40th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray for $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers Revenge of the Nerds on Blu-Ray Multi-Format for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $6. Help end nerd persecution! Buy Now
Amazon offers James and the Giant Peach on Blu-ray for $6.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Best Buy offers the ReTrak Utopia Virtual Reality Headset Camera with Bluetooth for $2.99. That's $2 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television bundled with 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, which did not come with the Echo Dot, a savings of $129, and the best deal we've seen for these. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now
