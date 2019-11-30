exclusive
New
StackSocial · 20 mins ago
The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle
$20 $29
digital download
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DN30" to get this price.
Features
  • 8 courses that cover the algorithms & statistical models for machine learning & artificial intelligence
↑ less
Buy from StackSocial
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN30"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register