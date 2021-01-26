None of Gandalf's wizardry in this deal, it is completely and properly free. So cozy up in your Hobbit-hole with your favorite ale or mead, and settle in to listen to this beautiful dramatization of one of J.R.R. Tolkien's most famous works. Before you start, be sure you have the proper snacks for all your meals: Breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, Luncheon, Afternoon Tea, Dinner, and Supper. Shop Now