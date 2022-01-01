It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
It's a savings of $223 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coolbuy10 via Amazon.
- full HD OLED display
- zinc alloy body
- 4-in-1 keyless entry (lock / unlock via physical key, app, code, or manually)
- Model: SFUS- MD-SIL
Save on a range of video doorbells and indoor and outdoor security cameras. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Blink Video Doorbell Sync Module 2 for $59.98 ($25 off)
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OrangeIOT via Amazon.
- Available in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze.
- backlit keyboard
- 12-month battery life
- anti-peeping password
- fits most standard doors
