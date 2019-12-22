Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
The LEGO Movie Emmet's Builder Box
$18 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • 125 pieces
  • set includes Emmet's digger vehicle, a house, and a construction mech
  • Model: 70832
LEGO
