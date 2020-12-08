Vahdam Teas · 36 mins ago
The Holiday Breakfast Tea Gift Set
$31 $35
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS01" to snag free shipping.

Update: The price has increased to $31.49. Buy Now at Vahdam Teas

Features
  • includes luxury gift box
  • includes 9 different teas
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS01"
  • Expires 12/15/2020
    Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Food & Drink Vahdam Teas
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register