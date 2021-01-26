None of Gandalf's wizardry in this deal, it is completely and properly free. So cozy up in your Hobbit-hole with your favorite ale or mead, and settle in to listen to this beautiful dramatization of one of J.R.R. Tolkien's most famous works. Before you start, be sure you have the proper snacks for all your meals: Breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, Luncheon, Afternoon Tea, Dinner, and Supper. Shop Now
- "If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world." ~J.R.R. Tolkien
- theatrical dramatization
- original score written for Renaissance-era instruments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Enjoy 9 of Netflix's most popular shows and movies for absolutely free. Shop Now at Netflix
- choose from Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie
Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell along with the BBC have created this radio dramatization of J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings Complete Trilogy" in its entirety. The story tells of the perilous journey of Frodo Baggins and friends to defeat the evil Sauron and dispose of the Ruling Ring. The audio cast includes Ian Holm, who plays the character of Frodo in the feature film "The Lord of the Rings." Shop Now
- 116 total tracks including musical adaptations
- includes Stephen Oliver's complete music score and demo of Bilbo's Last Song
For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now at Spotify
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
That's a savings of at least $1. Shop Now at Amazon
- anger management for kids ages 3 to 5
- by Michael Gordon
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
NASA offers you the chance to send your name along with a future Mars mission. It's free to sign up, and your name will be included on a memory card with a yet-to-be determined future Mars lander expected to depart in July of 2026. Shop Now
- downloadable "Boarding Pass" for Future Mars Mission
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Get a weekly credit report free through April 2021. That's a savings of up to $351 on a weekly report from each company.
- company is listed on the FTC's official site
Sign In or Register