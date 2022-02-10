If you don't mind waiting until next Wednesday, you can get the appropriately-marked Valentine's gifts shipped for free. (You can also pay extra to get it shipped in time for the holiday, but this is a fine opportunity to think outside the box. Outside the gift box. Work with me here.) Shop Now
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Prime members can pick these up in-store at Whole Foods for a savings of $10 (and an incredible price for roses, especially for Valentine's). Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 single color stems
Save on dozens of chocolate and candy items, with price starting from
$7 $6. Plus, bag an extra 5% off select via Subscribe & Save checkout. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Lindt Gourmet Chocolate 14.7-oz. Truffle Gift Box for $16.98 ($3 low)
Coupon code "40Q5NHGL" saves you $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Icreer via Amazon.
- color changing lights
- display box
Save on three decadent Godiva chocolate boxes and get some Valentine's Day shopping out of the way. Omit that last minute stop at Walmart on your way home February 14 to grab chocolates and instead spend those extra minutes with your special someone. Shop Now at Macy's
- 36-piece for $37.46 ($12 off list)
- 70-piece for $74.96 ($25 off list).
- 105-piece for $111.75 (low by $7).
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
Sign In or Register