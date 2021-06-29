The Frame TVs at Samsung: Up to $400 off

Save on 2020 and 2021 versions in a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75". Prices start at $530. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Use coupon code "N3QIEHRHM4RR" to get a $500 Amazon credit. Thanks to the credit, it's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Built-in Alexa
- Dual LED backlights
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70AAFXZA
Apply coupon code "8T7F4PFP234H" to earn a $200 Amazon credit with this purchase, which puts this $200 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in Alexa & Bixby
- compatible with Hey Google & SmartThings
- 3840 x 2160 native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Ambient mode
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Apply code "50XDV7HY" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hualu Tek via Amazon.
- signal booster
- flat design
- supports 4K 1080p
- Model: 301A
With the Summer Olympics beginning in July, you'll want to get the TV that allows you to catch every photo finish in track and field, and every triple twisting double (is that a skill?) in the gymnastics' floor exercises. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Sero 43" Rotating QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save on a brand name fridge with all the features you're looking for. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,399 ($1,100 off).
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $94. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
That is $5 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HD video recording
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- up to 30MB/s write speed
- Model: MB-MJ32GA/AM
Sign In or Register