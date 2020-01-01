Save on a range of screen sizes from 43" up to 75", discounted by as much as $400. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's the best deal we've seen – a $100 overnight drop, and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's $48 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $148.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65RU7100
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN55RU7100FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Abt
- It's backordered at least 30 days, but can still be ordered at this price now.
- 66-lb. load capacity
- Model: WMN-M12EB/ZA
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows you to mount a flat panel TV flush to a wall
- recessed outlets
- cable access
- Model: HT2102WHV1
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- supports full HD resolutions
- 100-ft. range
- plug and play
- Model: GWHDKITD
Take up to $1,300 off TVs, up to $300 off select Q Series soundbars, and up to $200 off home theater and soundbar/TV bundles. Shop Now at Samsung
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, and $50 Galaxy Store credit. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
That's a low by $61 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- In Purple or Black
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZPAXAA
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $3 less buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- detects the connected windows and doors movements of open/close, vibration, orientation, and temperature
- Model: GP-U999SJVLAAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
